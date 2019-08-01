As General Electric (GE) Share Value Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Cut Holding; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised by $112.83 Million Its Stake

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 17.11 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 980,139 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $991.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parsec Fin Mngmt owns 310,228 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company has 24,863 shares. Broadview Advsr Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,650 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 286,195 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt accumulated 37,882 shares. Colorado-based Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.48% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pennsylvania accumulated 0.47% or 110,757 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 139,687 shares stake. Argent Ltd Liability Company holds 0.74% or 295,405 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,582 shares. Middleton Ma reported 3,125 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust & holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 22,603 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 168,318 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “GE Stock Could Continue to Rally, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: This Is What Matters, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs owns 42,954 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 68,895 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10.75M shares. Benin holds 63,012 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 18,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. West Family Investments has invested 0.7% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hills Fincl Bank & Com reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 0.77% or 103,035 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 49,407 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 21,769 shares. Verus Partners Inc stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 46,556 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood & White. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,090 shares in its portfolio.