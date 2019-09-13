As General Electric (GE) Share Value Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Trimmed Its Position by $545,690; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Upped Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The hedge fund held 766,937 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 743,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 858,175 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 54,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 42,512 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 97,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 66.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indemnity Limited by 13,459 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ituran Location And Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,603 shares to 382,969 shares, valued at $47.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 37,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

