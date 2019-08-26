As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Stake; As Enbridge (ENB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 139,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 372,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 512,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96M shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS WILL ‘ASSESS AT THE TIME’ IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR BACKS LESS DESIRABLE LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64M shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,614 shares to 120,136 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 30,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

