As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, North Star Asset Management Cut by $323,298 Its Stake; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 118,775 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 182,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 218,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 19.79 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 92,339 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 3.64 million shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 81,913 shares. Hartford Mngmt Commerce holds 1.09M shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,667 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 110,115 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.26% or 832,696 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 326,832 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company holds 23,550 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 726,813 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Life Stragy Md Grth (VSMGX) by 37,411 shares to 219,459 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 77,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,427 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares to 929,917 shares, valued at $163.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).