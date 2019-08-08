As General Electric (GE) Market Value Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Lowered Its Stake by $2.78 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Roof Eidam & Maycock Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy General Electric (GE) Stock at Its Current Levels? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE workers in Lynn reject labor deal, putting pact in peril – Boston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE workers to vote on revised labor agreement next week – Boston Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s grounded planes could cost GE $1.4B this year – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 14,180 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt invested in 1.21% or 1.10M shares. Covington Cap stated it has 195,348 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Doliver LP reported 0.11% stake. Georgia-based First City Cap Mgmt has invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lansdowne (Uk) Llp invested in 1.72% or 7.75M shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd reported 2,310 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc holds 116,925 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.2% or 1.67M shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 14,886 shares. Asset Management One Communications Limited stated it has 4.14M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,436 were reported by Amer Research And Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 534,146 shares. Putnam Investments Lc reported 6.60 million shares. Muhlenkamp holds 0.52% or 25,685 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc reported 24,895 shares stake. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 31,462 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rech Glob holds 0.02% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 8.77 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 13.56M shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 655,261 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 30,914 shares stake. Moreover, D L Carlson Inv has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).