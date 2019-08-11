As General Electric Company (GE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $31.78 Million Its Stake; Electron Capital Partners Maintains Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 21,608 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.87 million, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Progress Doesnâ€™t Mean General Electric Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “It Didnâ€™t Take Long for GE Stockholders to Find the Q2 Earnings Weakness – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE could benefit from 737 MAX grounding, bearish analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Capital Limited Com reported 94,998 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 92,441 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 90,983 shares. 726,813 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Management L P. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 411,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 48,269 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore invested in 884,233 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 84,950 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 24,067 were reported by Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7,880 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 367,641 shares. 24,100 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 63,757 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 60 shares to 432 shares, valued at $83.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell (IWB).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,141 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co invested in 123,378 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). American Century invested in 715,472 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Goldman Sachs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.69 million shares. Atria Invests has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Reilly Fin Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Patten Group reported 11,229 shares stake. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 993 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al accumulated 1,824 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 5,000 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 2,400 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt.