As General Electric Company (GE) Share Price Rose, Hikari Power LTD Boosted Position by $1.21 Million; Envestnet (ENV) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 23.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 126,139 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,400 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).