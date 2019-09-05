As General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Stock Rose, Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.09 Million; As Plexus (PLXS) Shares Declined, Td Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $726,000

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 59,752 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 1227.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 343,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 371,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 53.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “GE rebounds after CEO share purchases, Wall Street analysts come to company’s defense – CNBC” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “One GE Stock Bear Plans to Stay a GE Stock Bear. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Capital Advsrs holds 0.68% or 199,962 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.79M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 890,665 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division accumulated 750,511 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 39,083 shares. Independent Invsts owns 74,601 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.13% stake. 238,705 are owned by Bessemer Group. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 319,483 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1.10M are held by Schwerin Boyle Incorporated. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 117,923 shares. Cim Mangement holds 47,059 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 61,340 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 77,925 shares to 9,497 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,505 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Plexus Corp (PLXS) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Plexus (PLXS) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Plexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Plexus (PLXS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plexus Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:PLXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 5,900 shares to 52,326 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 30,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers accumulated 50 shares. Monarch Cap Management owns 13,900 shares. American Century Companies holds 0% or 15,049 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 16,341 shares stake. Cypress Cap Gp has 3,536 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 36,572 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 20,990 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Everence Cap owns 4,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,832 were reported by Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 102,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 4,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.