As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Its Stake; Posco (PKX) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Increased Stake

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 157,957 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 13/03/2018 – INDIA’S STEEL MINISTER SAYS TALKS ON WITH POSCO 005490.KS FOR JOINT VENTURES WITH LOCAL MILLS; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 01/05/2018 – POSCO IS ALSO SAID TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN STAKE IN WODGINA MINE; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

More notable recent POSCO (NYSE:PKX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “POSCO: Q1 Beats Expectations, Momentum To Pick Up In H2 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Charlie Munger’s Favorite Investments – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “POSCO: Positive Q3 Outlook Matters More Than Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By The Book I : The Ben Graham Dividend Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should the Owners of GE Stock Take Their Profits? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric May Have Lost Its Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

