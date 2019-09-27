As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Upped Its Holding; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position by $666,260; Stock Price Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 16.68 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 95.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 9,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 413 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 9,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 204.65% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,752 shares to 26,208 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,729 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 25,684 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 24,591 shares. Ims Capital Management stated it has 99,322 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 18,314 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.83% or 762,101 shares. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,944 shares. Tobam accumulated 3.43M shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Mcf Ltd has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sumitomo Life Insur owns 216,071 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Whitebox Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,644 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 446,798 shares. 33,644 were reported by Culbertson A N Commerce. 5,146 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 8,324 shares. Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,323 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 862 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,411 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stifel Finance reported 216,026 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bb&T holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 16,347 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 4,244 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arrow Corp reported 8,002 shares. 4.37 million are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 8,354 shares. Bp Public Limited invested 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,209 shares to 300,680 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

