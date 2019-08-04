As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Stake by $22.23 Million; Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lifted Holding

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 215,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 822,921 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.71M, up from 607,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 436,014 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,170 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 4.91 million shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spon Adr by 223,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Products Hold.