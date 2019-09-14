As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Upped Position; Extra Space Storage (Prn) (EXR) Share Value Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered by $485,374 Its Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Prn) (EXR) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, down from 10,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 976,671 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 153,312 shares. Rampart Inv Lc invested in 5,303 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce holds 11,229 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 13,189 shares. Adelante Mngmt Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 793,943 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Smithfield Trust Communication holds 185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Lc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 10,216 are owned by Palladium Ltd. Usca Ria Limited Liability accumulated 6,208 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 16,674 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cookson Peirce Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,225 shares. 43,875 are held by American Interest Group.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6,405 shares to 201,602 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.