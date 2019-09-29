As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Holder Bailard Cut Stake by $932,460; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.31M shares traded or 56.76% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 93,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10,291 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 103,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “General Electric Company Recommends Shareholders Reject â€œMini-Tenderâ€ Offer by Novos First Inc. – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Stock Is Set to Continue Its Rebound – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Acquire Algorithmics Assets from IBM – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

