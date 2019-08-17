As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Upped Its Stake; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Market Valuation Declined, Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut Holding by $887,006

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 40,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 195,503 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 155,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.41M shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 3,934 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 1.42M shares. Appleton Ma stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Novare Cap Management Lc holds 42,806 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Apg Asset Us holds 8.99 million shares. Moreover, Adage Prtn Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 260,100 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 8,353 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 10,925 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 64,542 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 0% or 400 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.03% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares to 48,196 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.59 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,999 shares to 3,665 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 44,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,120 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).