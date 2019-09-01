As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, First Personal Financial Services Cut Its Position; As Facebook Com (FB) Market Value Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 15/05/2018 – ASG Technologies to Host IGNITE18 to Provide Partners with Revenue Growth Opportunities and Advance Enablement; 21/03/2018 – CBC Windsor: Breaking more than 4 days of silence, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes and outlined steps to protect; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment has invested 1.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park National Oh holds 1.89% or 201,516 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros accumulated 19,810 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 5,080 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 8,105 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 282 shares. First Corp In invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 72,121 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,630 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 28,064 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual stated it has 1.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 3,715 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aspen Investment Management holds 0.79% or 6,770 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.34% or 397,349 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lifeplan Gp Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,370 shares. Ipswich Management Company invested in 124,814 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 25,684 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 55,104 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,924 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.78 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.28% or 210,941 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 46,500 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 319,483 shares. Chatham Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,279 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru invested 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.15% or 2.85 million shares. Archford Strategies holds 0.01% or 3,189 shares in its portfolio.