As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, First Personal Financial Services Cut Its Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased by $319,732 Its Position

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 4.20 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.41% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 392.26 million shares traded or 651.86% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 56,722 shares. 119,748 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 1.44% or 64,347 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,583 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 1,275 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Mercantile owns 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22,160 shares. Korea Corporation accumulated 560,329 shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc reported 1.34% stake. Regions Corporation owns 771,213 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability accumulated 1.40M shares. Fil holds 7 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 114,033 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.37% or 3.91M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,997 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Llc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 224,621 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 0.07% or 42,492 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Discovery Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct invested in 3.76% or 3.61 million shares. Northwest Investment Counselors holds 0.42% or 109,026 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 122,066 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 292,184 shares. Moreover, Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.36% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.05M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 11.74 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,783 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.15M shares. Fil has invested 0.63% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).