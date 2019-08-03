As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Boosted Stake; Apg Asset Management Nv Continues to Hold Position in Enbridge (ENB)

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 272,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.25M, up from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 662,600 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $96.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,392 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 319,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest holds 976,437 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 77,019 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc invested in 0.06% or 129,585 shares. S&Co invested in 0.43% or 383,082 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 8.49M shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 886,011 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 12,085 were reported by Aimz Llc. Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 138 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.