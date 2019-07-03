As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Lifted by $46.26 Million Its Stake; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Price Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.35M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 490,396 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DiamondRock Hospitality +3.9% as Wells Fargo upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DiamondRock Announces Second Quarter Dividend of $0.125 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RH (RH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Resolution Capital reported 4.04 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 5,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Long Pond LP reported 1.08% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 330 are held by Dubuque Natl Bank. Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 17,211 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.64% or 136,062 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cornerstone Advsr owns 153 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Amp owns 55,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.45M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 751,604 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 457,158 shares. Inv Serv Inc holds 50,894 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 1.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1,646 were accumulated by Macroview Mngmt Lc. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability has 23,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma invested in 30,263 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 29,133 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 459,600 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,777 shares. Meridian Company owns 39,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,997 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.