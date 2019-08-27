As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Pzena Investment Management Cut by $26.23 Million Its Holding; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Position by $82.46 Million; Stock Price Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 60.45 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603.88 million, down from 63.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 64.33M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 20,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.18 million, up from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Raises Dividend to 10.23C Vs 10.03C; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “At 22-Year Lows, Vodafone Looks Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cinedigm Acquires North America Rights for Action-Packed Thriller “AWAKE” on Digital and VOD August 16 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling Vodafone: Mistakes Made And Lessons Learned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Silver Tr Tr Unit by 400 shares to 78,855 shares, valued at $977.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs New Feb 2017.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 301,395 are held by Linden L P. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com owns 25,800 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 98,613 were reported by Buckingham Asset Management Llc. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division invested in 60,396 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 2,045 are held by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 2.85M shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 168,059 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has 0.38% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21.07M shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rech And holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 23,294 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).