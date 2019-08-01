As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted by $2.93 Million Its Position; Diam Company LTD Boosted Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $454,250 as Stock Declined

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 105,005 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 86,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 364,296 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3253.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 325,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 335,372 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 21.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Co invested in 0.23% or 228,034 shares. Barnett holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Gp has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 1.63M shares. 23,000 are held by Equitec Specialists Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc stated it has 23,844 shares. Hikari Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 33,353 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 0.21% or 119,056 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 29,133 shares stake. Fairfax Fincl Holding Limited Can stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc, California-based fund reported 194,909 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 98,613 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 21,079 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Needs Another Spinoff to Create Value – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 18,653 shares to 4,653 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 16,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,142 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI acquires aerospace and defense additive manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATI Announces CEO Succession Plan – Business Wire” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies: Still Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leroy Ball Joins ATI Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Wa holds 170,865 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 94,054 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 163,609 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 91,466 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 33,700 shares. 11,970 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 0.06% stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 175,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cap Intl Sarl holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 276,416 shares. 144,792 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 5,881 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 283,975 shares. Cap Fund invested in 87,722 shares.