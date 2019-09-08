As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, M Holdings Securities Has Boosted by $526,842 Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 38,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 08/05/2018 – Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s Current Status With Advertisers? It’s Complicated; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 123.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 58,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 105,818 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 47,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 90,374 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerville Kurt F owns 2,930 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shelton Mngmt has 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap International Limited Ca holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,414 shares. Lafayette Invests invested in 9,204 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Co reported 55,171 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Greenbrier Mgmt Lc holds 450,000 shares or 13.33% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.56M shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,110 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited holds 0.59% or 42,305 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 9.76M shares. Capstone Fincl Inc reported 1,937 shares. 317,180 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.