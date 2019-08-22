As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Holding by $520,533; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Share Price Declined, Shellback Capital LP Trimmed by $3.25 Million Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 162,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 279,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 442,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.08M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Reibstein Saul bought $51,900. 10,875 shares were bought by Snowden Jay A, worth $212,171 on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, August 8 the insider SCACCETTI JANE bought $44,325. Fair William J had bought 11,000 shares worth $214,940.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares to 189,017 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock.