As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Boosted by $353,790 Its Holding; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose While Lyon Street Capital Lowered by $1.30 Million Its Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 23.93M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 67.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 44,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 21,913 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645,000, down from 66,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 61,836 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 744,036 shares stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 88,737 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 7,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 36,327 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 31,800 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 70,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.34% stake. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Dana Incorporated reported 0.13% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 27,854 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 89,108 shares. Secor Cap LP holds 11,273 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares to 227,317 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,635 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).