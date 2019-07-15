As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Its Position by $107.55 Million; Kepos Capital LP Holding in Autozone (AZO) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 142,767 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 11.95 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 111.79M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12B, up from 99.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB) by 3,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $107.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278 are held by Assetmark. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 157,004 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt accumulated 7,065 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 3,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,039 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 110,872 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited owns 4,678 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 6,122 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Services has invested 0.74% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Diversified invested in 0.15% or 2,965 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 4,759 shares. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 773,115 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $98.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,375 were accumulated by Selway Asset Mgmt. 42,840 are owned by Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated. Axa holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.59M shares. Sei Com reported 0.03% stake. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company has 0.44% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 35,406 were reported by Kistler. Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc holds 1.15% or 781,885 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 1.63 million shares. 18,100 are owned by Cap Associates New York. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,199 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 21.07M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. 6.24M are owned by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 166,292 shares.

