As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, American Investment Services Lowered Its Stake; American Midstream Partners (AMID) Share Price Rose While Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed by $3.92 Million Its Position

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 68.19M shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 784,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 245.65% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 133,848 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 56,748 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Caspian Capital LP holds 60,236 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 88,742 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,950 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gp. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.12 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 26,035 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 175,034 shares. One Trading LP holds 35,995 shares. Arclight Capital Partners Lc accumulated 95.65% or 15.39 million shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 357,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bancshares Of Raymore owns 853,233 shares. Beacon Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 28,547 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 95,263 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 18,171 shares. Asset One Limited has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.55M shares. Aldebaran has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peddock Lc invested in 0.06% or 11,500 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&R Management holds 0.03% or 12,949 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W owns 24,559 shares. Osborne Prns Ltd owns 161,254 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.01% or 11,778 shares in its portfolio. Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0% or 18,023 shares. 41,662 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca.