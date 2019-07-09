As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Stake by $520,533; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Value Declined While Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased by $18.25 Million Its Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 481,313 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 47.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 174,141 shares to 470,792 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $108.83 million activity. The insider Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M. Davis Aaron I. had sold 50,000 shares worth $2.38M. $1.04M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Johnson Craig A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Boxer Capital – LLC sold $29.33M.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.