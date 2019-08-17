As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Position by $520,533; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Market Value Declined While Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased by $741,615 Its Stake

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 340,258 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc accumulated 22,924 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 186,637 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 8.38 million shares. Equitec Specialists Lc holds 0.04% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Accredited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,737 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank owns 43,310 shares. 52,575 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co. Camarda Advsrs Lc holds 1,090 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Notis has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,110 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communications Incorporated owns 71,918 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp reported 1.39 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 220,334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.23% or 459,600 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,069 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,974 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 95 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 1,718 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Systematic Finance LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 117,970 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 47,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 30,399 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors invested in 0.4% or 12,928 shares. 19,539 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Axa reported 98,100 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 49,414 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.15M for 14.23 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.