As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $6.25 Million; American Money Management Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.34 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,818 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 97,199 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,234 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,847 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,766 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Co owns 2,294 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 3,483 shares. Family Management owns 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,060 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company reported 104,740 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 35,756 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa owns 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,405 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Lc has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,737 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 174,864 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge stated it has 220,135 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). West Family Invests reported 279,952 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group has 10,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,905 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 216,071 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 19,499 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24 million shares. Hanson Doremus reported 136,371 shares stake. Chem Fincl Bank invested in 16,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stock Yards Retail Bank holds 51,640 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc accumulated 12,982 shares.

