As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased by $314,100 Its Stake; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Market Value Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Its Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 33.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 23,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 524,509 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, up from 500,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 1.03M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of QV Gold Project; Includes 230000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource Contiguous to the White Gold Property and Compelling New Targets – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 14,890 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache (NYSE:APA) by 11,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,391 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Buy General Electric (GE) Stock at Its Current Levels? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For General Electric – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Somerville Kurt F owns 56,897 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Godsey Gibb Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mairs & Pwr owns 150,791 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Incorporated Lc owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,741 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt Lp reported 40,000 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 0.49% stake. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Comerica Savings Bank owns 1.92M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 31,977 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Canandaigua Bancorporation owns 186,750 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.