As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Financial Counselors Has Lifted Its Stake; Jensen Investment Management Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.47 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 2.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 189,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 694,374 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 505,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 51.13M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $328.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 87,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mgmt Inc accumulated 40,231 shares. Cape Ann Fincl Bank reported 5,540 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 32,790 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc. Saratoga Rech & Inv Mgmt has 648,945 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 12,070 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 6,310 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.14% or 190,922 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,982 shares. Grimes Co Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,052 shares. Carlson Capital Management invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 7.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 491,061 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Ltd. Sns Financial Group Lc invested in 2,814 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 466,993 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust owns 5,350 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.