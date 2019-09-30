As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Trimmed by $387,510 Its Stake; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Share Value Declined While World Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 19.78M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 13,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 104,790 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 91,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 2.27M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 20.54 million shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Acg Wealth accumulated 19,248 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 0.04% or 21,783 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 19,621 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 4.72 million shares. Parsec Financial Management reported 0.01% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 237,463 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 316,166 shares. 97,168 are owned by Schulhoff Com. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,142 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance invested 0.8% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 680,527 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 151,044 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 30,000 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s France chief under investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. The insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.27 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,657 shares to 157,958 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Inc (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,665 shares to 2,218 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,187 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).