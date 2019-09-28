As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.18 Million; Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake by $665,812; Market Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 32,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 40,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 839,837 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 118,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 8,141 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85,000, down from 126,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video)

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6,655 shares to 31,402 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 47,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 4.11M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 311 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability reported 4,208 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Natixis Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 21,082 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 2,828 are held by Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Sta Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 17,641 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 32,588 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Enterprise Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% stake. 12,216 were reported by Wesbanco Commercial Bank.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.14 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,105 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Limited Liability Company owns 11,553 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tctc Holdg owns 507,040 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Spark Inv Lc invested in 181,700 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 12,085 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Greenleaf holds 131,037 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Citizens Comml Bank reported 43,310 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 555,983 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 84,500 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 38,931 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 453,667 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Company holds 0.07% or 39,352 shares. Valicenti Advisory holds 21,534 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,152 shares to 78,226 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).