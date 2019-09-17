As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Kessler Investment Group Increased Its Position by $1.91 Million; Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Eastgroup Ppty (EGP) Stake by $905,625

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 7,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 11,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 34,390 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 14.07 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 1,432 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,935 shares. 553,644 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Fort Ltd Partnership owns 211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 28,827 shares. American Gp invested in 0.04% or 94,304 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 70,336 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 4,698 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 209,357 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 23,862 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 5.93 million shares in its portfolio.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,501 shares to 610,506 shares, valued at $33.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,987 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 50,500 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Cipher Cap LP reported 563,305 shares. 11,107 were reported by Burney. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 652,282 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sageworth Tru Company holds 8,500 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc owns 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 326,233 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 1.82% or 5.08M shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 374,805 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc owns 50,050 shares. 69,929 were accumulated by Community National Bank Na. Stock Yards State Bank And Tru Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 45,574 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership reported 1.62% stake. 2,045 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Mai Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

