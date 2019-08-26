As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered by $884,934 Its Holding; Reinhart Partners Holding in Air Lease Cl A (AL) Upped as Share Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 50,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 149,445 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 99,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 168,547 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 104,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 202,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 10.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Int Ltd Liability invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 43,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. 9,286 are owned by Petrus Lta. 156,768 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Zweig holds 243,295 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. American International Group owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,743 shares. Cap Intl, a California-based fund reported 3.63M shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 121,291 shares. Nfc Invs Limited Liability owns 3.83% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 377,650 shares. Bamco Inc New York owns 1.86 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 382,408 are held by Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46,968 shares to 260,005 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,586 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Liability accumulated 762,101 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 0.44% or 1.15M shares. Highlander Cap Management Llc reported 134,397 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,619 shares stake. Moreover, Macroview Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,646 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.78 million shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 3.51M shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Com has 45,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 87,826 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Vident Advisory Ltd Co reported 131,161 shares. Moreover, Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).