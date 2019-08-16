As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Manchester Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holder Great Point Partners Lowered Its Holding by $18.23 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06M shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc analyzed 479,700 shares as the company's stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $366.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.37M shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 32,286 shares to 57,606 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 85,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,707 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 157,628 are held by Sterling Mngmt. 319,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,905 shares. 16,995 were reported by Harvest Cap Mngmt. The Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chemung Canal Tru reported 12,861 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.92% or 3.51 million shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 762,101 shares. Kessler Grp Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 98,762 shares. M Kraus & has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,194 shares. Ghp Invest Inc holds 54,962 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 122,066 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.59 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT).