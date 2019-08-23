As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Vgi Partners Pty LTD Raised by $2.75 Million Its Position; As Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Stock Value Were Volatile, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 305,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.05M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 1.58M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – GE TO SUPPLY WORLD’S LARGEST STATCOM LOAD BALANCER CONNECTED TO A CATENARY TRACTION SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 178,789 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,327 shares to 338,109 shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) by 66,800 shares to 158,413 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equi (CH) by 113,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.25M shares, and has risen its stake in New Germany (GF).