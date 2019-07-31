As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Trimmed by $1.92 Million Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Chilton Capital Management Has Raised by $457,272 Its Stake

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 213,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 166.65 million shares traded or 225.94% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Value; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 54.96M shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Llc stated it has 104,669 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc has 3,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ipswich Management Com accumulated 10,176 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.1% or 2.57 million shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Acg Wealth owns 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 69,248 shares. 4.16M are owned by Letko Brosseau & Assoc. Loews has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Natl Savings Bank In owns 344,514 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.16M shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Castine Capital Management has 351,597 shares. 774,322 are held by Qci Asset Management. Ima Wealth invested 4.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schwerin Boyle Capital Inc reported 5.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,532 shares to 2,095 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,255 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 0.07% or 80,606 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.49% or 45.78 million shares in its portfolio. 27,723 were reported by Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 268,952 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Canandaigua State Bank holds 186,750 shares. Southeastern Asset Tn reported 55.77 million shares or 8.04% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.46% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 118,952 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,367 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 29,950 shares. Eos Mgmt Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,000 shares. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Associate has 0.81% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8.11 million shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com holds 0.03% or 12,861 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.