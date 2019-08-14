As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Increased Its Holding; Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.04 Million

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 66.42M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 5.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation invested in 0% or 35,717 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,537 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has 18,871 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brandywine Tru Communication reported 0.64% stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd owns 31,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 109,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 784,924 shares. Meritage Port Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,000 shares. 840,039 are held by Css Limited Liability Il. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 61,889 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wagner Bowman holds 43,776 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 1.39 million shares. Mai Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 514,405 shares. Golub Grp Ltd Com owns 20,003 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 71,335 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,872 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 17,094 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.76% or 30,774 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 31,575 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 21,037 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2,868 are held by Garde. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability holds 8,844 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 1.29% or 39,944 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated holds 1.25% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Incorporated owns 1,707 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 200,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.