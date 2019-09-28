As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Shareholder American Investment Services Cut Its Holding by $367,470; Holowesko Partners LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.58 million, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested 3.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 93.50 million were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Continental Advsrs Lc has invested 2.73% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 330,328 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kamunting Street Cap Lp invested in 40,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Lc owns 92.56M shares. Virtu Fincl owns 228,894 shares. 374,805 were accumulated by Huntington Bankshares. Meridian Mgmt invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Clean Yield Gp holds 35,912 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru Incorporated accumulated 4.69 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il stated it has 467,787 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 0.06% or 20,578 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.