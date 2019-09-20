As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; First City Capital Management Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (WPC) Stake by $1.52 Million; Market Value Rose

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 531,920 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 149,728 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 224,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln owns 5,126 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Guyasuta accumulated 0.03% or 3,650 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 56,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability reported 3,248 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 97,903 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 505,144 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Lp reported 6,206 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,491 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 41,146 shares. 4,047 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments. Fjarde Ap owns 64,070 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,879 shares to 31,816 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 24,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

