As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Allstate Has Boosted Its Holding; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position in Range Res (RRC) by $5.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 284.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 454,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 614,857 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 159,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.75B market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 33.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 456,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 1.86 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv reported 24,882 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 52,846 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 164,652 shares stake. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 124,201 shares. Country Club Com Na reported 0.04% stake. Letko Brosseau And Associate Incorporated has 0.81% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3.57% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 89.19 million shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp reported 0.05% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corp has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 178,161 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Management has 0.62% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 278,974 shares. Boston Mngmt Incorporated holds 17,485 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 10,750 are held by Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $313.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,649 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources, Oasis Petroleum, three others cut at Ladenburg – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11.