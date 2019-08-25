As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $560,163

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 154,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt accumulated 112,758 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 82,140 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 23,069 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability. B Riley Wealth Management reported 42,492 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru holds 0.01% or 54,551 shares in its portfolio. accumulated 28.11M shares. Allstate holds 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 614,857 shares. Moreover, Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Colonial Advsr holds 0.09% or 48,348 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp invested in 7.28M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com has 6.24M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management reported 38,967 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 22.53 million shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 265,900 shares to 55,233 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 80,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,599 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: GE, PG&E Face New Threats – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups CF Product Sales View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Vertex Signs Gene Editing Deals With Crispr, Exonics Worth Up To $2 Billion – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vertex (VRTX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, VRTX, LLY – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,615 shares to 27,214 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 7,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,341 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,589 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3.24M shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 519,174 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 125,107 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 16,151 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 4,387 shares. Colony Grp Limited Com holds 0.02% or 2,715 shares. Paloma Management reported 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 44,263 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 106,657 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.03% or 7,173 shares. 1,223 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma.