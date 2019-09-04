As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jd Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Price Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $355.4. About 832,009 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 32.59M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 1,789 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Capital Management invested in 1.57% or 66,395 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 578,024 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth LP has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,118 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meyer Handelman invested in 45,298 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa owns 100,123 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 309 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 55,413 shares. Clark Group Inc invested in 0.53% or 58,336 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.13 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.32 million shares. Hilltop accumulated 0.03% or 13,527 shares. 10 has 358,799 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Td Asset holds 7.81 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 14,402 were accumulated by J Goldman & Limited Partnership. Southeastern Asset Tn reported 55.77 million shares. Wespac Advsrs reported 12,249 shares. Smith Salley & holds 18,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP accumulated 865,838 shares. Burney Com has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Company stated it has 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Park Natl Oh reported 0.9% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

