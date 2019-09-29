As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Lifted Its Position; Ashmore Group Plc Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Has Raised by $5.75 Million as Stock Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 9.03M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 17/05/2018 – PETROBRAS, GOVT TO RESUME TOR TALKS AFTER ADVISORS HEARD:FINMIN; 14/05/2018 – PETROBRAS HOLDS GASOLINE PRICE AT BRL1.9330; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS INTERESTED IN PRE-SALT FIELDS IN 15TH ROUND: CEO; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 27/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras says to delay idling of two fertilizer plants; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS IS “POSITIVE” REGARDING PROGRESS OF TALKS WITH GOVT OVER TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AREA; 27/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS TO SET UP TWO SUBSIDIARIES IN REFINING, LOGISTICS; THEN SELL 60 PCT STAKE IN EACH -FILING; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TOTAL DEBT FELL TO $102.6B IN 1Q: PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras Says It Would Have Had 2017 Net Profit of BRL7.1B Without One-Time Expenses

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds by 16,070 shares to 88,420 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,077 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Uber May Have a GE Problem – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 21,739 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 9.51M were reported by Amer Century Inc. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Bourgeon Mngmt has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 21,457 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 27,044 shares. Nbt Bank N A stated it has 104,658 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 169,570 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 0.05% or 88,221 shares. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 41,354 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 42,182 shares. Qcm Cayman invested 3.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie.