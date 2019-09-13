As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 111,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 747,581 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, down from 859,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 605,634 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,385 shares to 75,070 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another GE wind turbine collapses in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE: Uncertainty Remains a Huge Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Tru owns 123,937 shares. Asset Mngmt has 275,542 shares. 324,824 are held by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Co has 144,759 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 28,905 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,085 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.43% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 322,126 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 10,377 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.5% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, City Hldgs Comm has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,060 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg accumulated 0.07% or 846,948 shares. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.99% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 81.52M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 117.08 million shares or 1.23% more from 115.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 265,964 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 1.78 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 21,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Argent Trust Com has 0.04% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 553,736 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 6,554 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 984,864 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd invested in 1,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 2,913 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 14,770 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 260 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 79,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.