As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Holder Redwood Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $20.25 Million; Netease (NTES) Stake Upped by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 5,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 113,753 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47 million, up from 108,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.24 million shares traded or 79.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,455 shares to 133,870 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,052 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

