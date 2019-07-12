As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Bahl & Gaynor Cut Holding; As Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (BK) Share Value Declined, Dodge & Cox Lowered Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 50,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,800 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 129,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (BK) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 218,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52B, down from 50.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Renews Presenting Sponsorship with Head Of The Charles Regatta® Through 2022; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 73ND: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.18M shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $169.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 718,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.39M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $932.24M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 23,427 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Northeast Invest Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,710 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 43,463 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hudock Cap Gru Llc reported 2,163 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 89,836 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 36,193 shares. Tdam Usa Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,151 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ariel Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ls Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 4,640 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Ltd holds 0.36% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 51,004 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 23,408 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 23,606 shares to 199,609 shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 72,363 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 728,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 0.29% stake. Fiduciary holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 765,667 shares. Fagan Assoc reported 0.15% stake. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Cap Gp reported 42,840 shares stake. Df Dent & holds 0.01% or 52,229 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,880 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 922 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Allstate owns 614,857 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 13,180 were reported by Snow Mgmt Lp.