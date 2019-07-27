As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Parkwood Decreased Its Stake; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Market Value Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered Stake

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 533,948 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 255,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,362 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 743,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).