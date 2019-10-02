As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Fedex (FDX) Holding as Share Value Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 272,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 554,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 281,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 24.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 23/03/2018 – American Airlines: ‘No final decisions have been made’ on jet order; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 190,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 2,167 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356,000, down from 193,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 1.33 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. On Friday, July 12 the insider Inglis John C bought $100,614.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 243,026 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.81% or 85,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 1,254 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dodge And Cox reported 22.59 million shares stake. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 789 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 15,978 shares. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 26,499 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 20,937 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York stated it has 20,536 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,100 shares to 333,737 shares, valued at $56.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 363,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

