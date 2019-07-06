As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) by 34.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 56,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 165,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 70,803 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 31.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT FROM JULY 21, 2017; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ON MARCH 20, DISTRICT COURT DENIED MOMENTA’S & SANDOZ’S MOTION TO DISMISS AMPHASTAR’S “ANTITRUST” LAWSUIT; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR REPORTS FINAL JUDGMENT IN PATENT LITIGATION VS MOMENT; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 30.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management owns 18,231 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 190,945 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 81,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). 26,496 were accumulated by Int Grp Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) or 71,797 shares. Matarin Lc owns 221,704 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,475 shares. 21,611 are owned by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 64,842 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 3,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,505 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 157,332 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La (NYSE:LZB) by 37,549 shares to 315,426 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,389 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,915 were reported by Btim. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 48,269 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.94M shares. Johnson Gp Inc reported 51,821 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Management holds 261,030 shares. Equitec Specialists Llc invested in 0.04% or 23,000 shares. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsr has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 499,582 shares. Blackrock invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brave Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). North Star Invest Corporation reported 111,278 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 130,000 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management Inc stated it has 1.10 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.13% stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.